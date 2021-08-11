PhotosLionel Messi joins Paris St Germain

Lionel Messi joins Paris St Germain

Soccer Football - Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain - Paris-Le Bourget Airport, Paris, France - August 10, 2021 Lionel Messi waves as he arrives in Paris REUTERS/Yves Herman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Lionel Messi signs two-year Paris St-Germain deal after leaving Barcelona.

Source:REUTERS/Yves Herman

