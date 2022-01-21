Draft bill provides limousine use by more state officials

A draft bill paves the way for limousines to be used by more state officials who will not even have to pay for gas or maintenance costs.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that the list includes the heads of the Public Service Commission and that of the Education Service Commission.

As well as the parliament’s director general, ministry and deputy ministry permanent secretaries and the head of the Directorate-General for Development.

According to the draft bill’s regulations the new beneficiaries “are entitled to the concession of an official car for their exclusive use”.

This means that – even though they are not even entitled to a company car to go to and from work now – if and when the regulations are approved they will be able to use these limousines for private purposes without any restrictions.

The benefit for users of such vehicles may be between €6,000-€7,000 annually, if fuel coverage and maintenance costs are included.

Today, the President of the Republic and the Attorney General are beneficiaries of limousines by law.

In addition, the law allows such use by all ministers and deputy ministers, the government spokesman, head of the Police Force and that of the Army as well as the Secret Service chief.