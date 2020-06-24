Limnitis checkpoint to reopen this week, Anastasiades told by Akinci

Uninterrupted passage through the Limnitis-Kato Pyrgos crossing point will be restored in the course of the week, Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, told President Nicos Anastasiades.

According to a written statement by Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos, the President spoke on Tuesday afternoon with the Turkish Cypriot leader on the phone. During their exchange, President Anastasiades also raised the issue concerning the opening of the Limnitis-Kato Pyrgos crossing point, it is added.

Akinci said that in the course of the week uninterrupted passage through this particular crossing point will be restored, Koushos notes in his statement.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, has been already informed about the telephone conversation between President Anastasiades and Akinci, the announcement concludes.

The Republic of Cyprus put into effect on Sunday a decision taken last Friday to reopen the crossing points, except the one at Ledra street, for Cypriot citizens and all those who legally reside in the Republic. Those passing through are required to present a certificate saying that they are Covid-19 negative, that is no older than 72 hours prior to their crossing.

Late Sunday Turkish Cypriot authorities announced they would open five checkpoints, including Ledra Street, to Greek Cypriots and permanent residents of the Republic who wish to cross, requiring a one-off negative Covid-19 test.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

