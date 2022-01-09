NewsLocalLimited visibility at Troodos due to humidity

Limited visibility at Troodos due to humidity

Limited visibility prevails at the area of Troodos due to humidity.

According to the Police, drivers are urged to be particularly careful, drive slowly, have their lights on, and keep safety distance from preceding cars.

By gavriella
