Due to snow in the mountains the Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos roads are closed to ALL vehicles.

Furthermore the following roads are open only to 4×4 vehicles or vehicles with snow chains.

Pedoulas-Prodomos

Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria

Prodromos-Lemythou

Kakopetria-Karvounas

Kyperounta-Agros

Agros-Palaichori

Chandria-Lagoudera

It is also noted that due to frost, roads in the wider mountainous network are slippery.