Limassol’s Social Insurance Services district office suspends operation

Limassol’s Social Insurance Services district office on Franklin Roosevelt Avenue on Friday announced they had suspended operation because a staff member was tested positive to the coronavirus.

They will open on Monday after the office gtd disinfeted an all necessary health protocols are applied.

Menawhile, the public can be assisted through electronic mail to be sent to the following addresses:

For clarification on certificates, reports or complaints to be filed: [email protected]

For unemployment benefits in relation to the registration of unemployed: [email protected]

 

