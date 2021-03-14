News Local Limassolians take to the streets in cars to celebrate Carnival (video)

Limassolians take to the streets in cars to celebrate Carnival (video)

Limassol residents, who were not able to attend the annual Carnival parade this year as it was cancelled due to Coronavirus restrictions, celebrated in their cars wearing costumes following the same route that the parade normally would prior to the pandemic.

According to philenews, participants sent an SMS to participate as required by the Covid decree and adhered to all measures.

People reportedly began assembling on Makariou Avenue around 1 pm on Sunday and the event took place in the presence of police.

Organisers said that the parade was also attended by visitors from other cities, and that participants were asked to remain in their vehicles and to follow Covid measures.

“People need this event,” one of the organisers told reporters.

Watch the footage:

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleUPDATE-Minors remanded for burglary, theft of €200,000 in valuables from Limassol home
Next articleEU’s Breton says Pfizer can help offset AstraZeneca vaccine delays

Top Stories

World

Dutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election

Josephine Koumettou -
Dutch riot police used water cannon and batons on Sunday to disperse a crowd of several thousand anti-lockdown protesters gathered at a field in...
Read more
Local

EU, CoE express concern over Turkey’s intimidations of T/C journalists

Josephine Koumettou -
Josep Borell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Secretary General of the Council of...
Read more
Business

MoU on EuroAfrica Interconnector to be finalised by the end of March-CNA

Josephine Koumettou -
A video conference on EuroAfrica Interconnector project is expected to take place before the end of March between officials from the relevant ministries of...
Read more
Economy

Ministry of Finance classifies 700 “ESTIA” applicants as non-viable to handle them separately

Josephine Koumettou -
The Ministry of Finance has proceeded with the classification of approximately 700 financially non-viable borrowers that have applied for the “ESTIA” Scheme, sources told...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry issues reminder for Green Monday measures

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry issued an announcement on Sunday to remind citizens of the measures that will apply by exception on Green Monday to allow...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

EU, CoE express concern over Turkey’s intimidations of T/C journalists

Josephine Koumettou -
Josep Borell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Secretary General of the Council of...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry issues reminder for Green Monday measures

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry issued an announcement on Sunday to remind citizens of the measures that will apply by exception on Green Monday to allow...
Read more
Local

Clean Monday in Cyprus: a well-preserved tradition

In Cyprus -
Clean Monday (Greek: Καθαρά Δευτέρα), also known as Pure Monday, Ash Monday, Monday of Lent or Green Monday, is the first day of Great...
Read more
Local

UPDATE-Minors remanded for burglary, theft of €200,000 in valuables from Limassol home

Josephine Koumettou -
The Limassol District Court has remanded in 7 days custody two minors aged 16 and 15 suspected of breaking into a Yermasoyia home and...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros