Limassolians take to the streets in cars to celebrate Carnival (video)

Limassol residents, who were not able to attend the annual Carnival parade this year as it was cancelled due to Coronavirus restrictions, celebrated in their cars wearing costumes following the same route that the parade normally would prior to the pandemic.

According to philenews, participants sent an SMS to participate as required by the Covid decree and adhered to all measures.

People reportedly began assembling on Makariou Avenue around 1 pm on Sunday and the event took place in the presence of police.

Organisers said that the parade was also attended by visitors from other cities, and that participants were asked to remain in their vehicles and to follow Covid measures.

“People need this event,” one of the organisers told reporters.

Watch the footage: