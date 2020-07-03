Limassol Wine Festival cancelled for 6th time since 1961

Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said on Friday that the municipal council has decided to cancel the city’s wine festival for 2020 due to Coronavirus, the CNA reports.

Nicolaides said that the decision, made last night, “took into account all parameters, the most important being to safeguard the country’s exit plan from the Coronavirus conditions.”

He added that the municipal council decided to organise instead a series of events in September on the topic of wine, folk tradition and traditional music.

He said that entrance to these events will be free and that they will take place either in the Molos area, the castle or at the old port.

“We expect the public’s understanding for this decision. We need to be extra careful so that we can come back next year with an upgraded festival,” Nicolaides noted.

This is the sixth time the annual Limassol Wine Festival is cancelled since its launch in 1961. It was also cancelled in 1964, 1974, 1975, 1976 and 1977 due to political turbulence.