News Local Limassol Wine Festival cancelled for 6th time since 1961

Limassol Wine Festival cancelled for 6th time since 1961

Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said on Friday that the municipal council has decided to cancel the city’s wine festival for 2020 due to Coronavirus, the CNA reports.

Nicolaides said that the decision, made last night, “took into account all parameters, the most important being to safeguard the country’s exit plan from the Coronavirus conditions.”

He added that the municipal council decided to organise instead a series of events in September on the topic of wine, folk tradition and traditional music.

He said that entrance to these events will be free and that they will take place either in the Molos area, the castle or at the old port.

“We expect the public’s understanding for this decision. We need to be extra careful so that we can come back next year with an upgraded festival,” Nicolaides noted.

This is the sixth time the annual Limassol Wine Festival is cancelled since its launch in 1961. It was also cancelled in 1964, 1974, 1975, 1976 and 1977 due to political turbulence.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleGilead’s COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance
Next articleNew yellow warning; temperatures at 42 C on Saturday

Top Stories

Local

Ministry updates list of countries for travel to Cyprus – Israel in Category C

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry on Friday issued a revised list of countries regarding their epidemiological risk as regards coronavirus for travel purposes, moving Israel from...
Read more
Local

No new Coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

Josephine Koumettou -
No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Friday after 1538 tests, which means the total number remains at 999 for the second...
Read more
Local

New yellow warning; temperatures at 42 C on Saturday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Department of Meteorology issued on Friday another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Saturday. The alert is in force from 11 am until...
Read more
Local

Limassol Wine Festival cancelled for 6th time since 1961

Josephine Koumettou -
Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said on Friday that the municipal council has decided to cancel the city's wine festival for 2020 due to Coronavirus,...
Read more
World

Gilead’s COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance

Josephine Koumettou -
The European Commission said on Friday it had given conditional approval for the use of antiviral remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients following an accelerated review process,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Ministry updates list of countries for travel to Cyprus – Israel in Category C

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry on Friday issued a revised list of countries regarding their epidemiological risk as regards coronavirus for travel purposes, moving Israel from...
Read more
Local

No new Coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

Josephine Koumettou -
No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Friday after 1538 tests, which means the total number remains at 999 for the second...
Read more
Local

New yellow warning; temperatures at 42 C on Saturday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Department of Meteorology issued on Friday another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Saturday. The alert is in force from 11 am until...
Read more
Local

Third arrest for robbery, beating of 66-year-old woman – UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
Police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Limassol on Thursday to facilitate questioning in a case of robbery and the critical injury of a 66-year-old woman...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros