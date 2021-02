Members of the Limassol Traffic Police stopped last night for check a car driven by a 27-year-old man. The young man tested positive alcohol and he was arrested.

In another case, members of the Police stopped on the Larnaca-Kofinou road a car running at 197 klm an hour instead of 100, which is the allowed limit.

The 40-year-old driver of the car was arrested. He was accused in writing and was released.

(philenews)