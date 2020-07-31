Limassol takes additional measures to deal with the pandemic

The Municipal Council of Limassol discussed ways and measures to deal with the current situation with the pandemic in an emergency session convened at noon by the Mayor of Limassol, Nikos Nikolaidis.

In addition, a number of measures have been decided that will be supportive and supportive of all other measures currently in force.

These measures concern:

1. Intensification of spraying in both municipal and public areas as well as areas that constitute hearths of outbreaks of the virus (ie. bus stops, garbage cans, etc).

2. Suspension of operation of playgrounds in the Molos Embankment, in the Municipal Gardens and in the public squares of Anagennisi and Filellinon.

3. Measures to regulate pedestrian traffic in the Molos Embankment with signs and a dividing strip for pedestrian traffic.

4. Very strict measures and meticulous supervision in all open public events of the Municipality with application of all measures provided in the relevant protocols.

5. Very strict surveillance of street markets.

The Municipality of Limassol stresses that it is monitoring the situation very closely and depending on new developments, will take the appropriate measures in consultation with the competent services.

Source: Philenews