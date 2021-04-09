Limassol still first in deaths from COVID-19; increase in Nicosia – Larnaca

NewsLocalLimassol still first in deaths from COVID-19; increase in Nicosia - Larnaca

The Health Ministry released today the national reference on the presentation and analysis of death of citizens in Cyprus due to COVID-19 until 6 April. Limassol remains first in deaths from COVID-19, with the highest percentage of mortality per 100000 population (36.2 deaths per 100000 population), followed by Nicosia and Larnaca.

According to the data, during the period until 8 April, there have been 327 deaths. Some 67% were men and the remaining 33% were women.

During the months of December 2020 and January 2021, the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 had been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

TABLE 1: Mortality per District

 

TABLE 1A: Deaths per month

(philenews)

By gavriella
