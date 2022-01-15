NewsLocalLimassol-Saittas road dangerous due to work

Limassol-Saittas road dangerous due to work

Saitas
Saitas

The residents living in the north communities of Limassol district described as dangerous the Limassol-Saitas road, speaking of insufficient lighting at the points where construction work is being done for the A’ phase of the highway.

Residents who use the road on a daily basis are complaining noting that the problem is more serious early in the morning and at night.

A fatal accident occurred there in November with a 50-year-old victim as well as another two collisions.

The regional engineer of the Public Works Department said that all necessary signaling has taken place and urged drivers to drive slowly.

Construction work for the A’ phase of the highway is expected to be completed by Easter 2023.

By gavriella
Previous articleIncreased cloud coverage on Saturday
Next articleNo photovoltaic park due to bats

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros