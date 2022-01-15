Limassol-Saittas road dangerous due to work

The residents living in the north communities of Limassol district described as dangerous the Limassol-Saitas road, speaking of insufficient lighting at the points where construction work is being done for the A’ phase of the highway.

Residents who use the road on a daily basis are complaining noting that the problem is more serious early in the morning and at night.

A fatal accident occurred there in November with a 50-year-old victim as well as another two collisions.

The regional engineer of the Public Works Department said that all necessary signaling has taken place and urged drivers to drive slowly.

Construction work for the A’ phase of the highway is expected to be completed by Easter 2023.