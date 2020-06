A post-mortem carried out on a body found in an advanced stage of decomposition in Limassol last week has failed to shed light on the cause of death, philenews reports.

The body of the unknown man was found in a light shaft in a warehouse in Limassol last Friday.

Samples have been taken from the remains for further tests. The results of DNA tests to identify the deceased are still pending.

Police have said that so far there are no indications of foul play.

