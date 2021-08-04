NewsLocalLimassol port workers continue strike for third day

Limassol port workers continue strike for third day

Workers at Limassol port on Wednesday continued their strike for a third day after all-night mediation talks failed to yield positive results.

The DP World Limassol workers went on an indefinite strike over issues related to their collective agreement.

DP World Limassol manages the port’s general cargo and cruise terminals and trade union representatives said the strike will continue until employees’ demands are met.

The strikers accuse the company of failing to observe the terms of the first collective agreement and proceeded to make changes without consulting the employees.

The strike has affected the operation of a number of general cargo ships of the multi-purpose port and cruise terminals.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEnglish study finds 50-60% reduced risk of Covid for double-vaccinated
Next articleCrowds outside ‘Walk In’ coronavirus vaccination centre

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros