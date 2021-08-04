Limassol port workers continue strike for third day

Workers at Limassol port on Wednesday continued their strike for a third day after all-night mediation talks failed to yield positive results.

The DP World Limassol workers went on an indefinite strike over issues related to their collective agreement.

DP World Limassol manages the port’s general cargo and cruise terminals and trade union representatives said the strike will continue until employees’ demands are met.

The strikers accuse the company of failing to observe the terms of the first collective agreement and proceeded to make changes without consulting the employees.

The strike has affected the operation of a number of general cargo ships of the multi-purpose port and cruise terminals.