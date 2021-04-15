Limassol Port chosen as cruise base by Royal Caribbean, Celestyal Cruises,

The Ministries of Transport and Health and the Deputy Ministries of Shipping and Tourism, are in consultation for the preparation of the necessary health protocols given that the port of Limassol will be the starting point of cruises and also the fact that Cyprus is included as a destination for other cruise ships.

Cyprus Deputy Minister of Shipping Vasilis Demetriades told CNA that there is a coordination between the Ministry of Transport and other stakeholders so that ships that approach the port of Limassol are served as best as possible.

He added that health protocols for the ports are being prepared, based on what applies to airports, noting that the protocols may be slightly different given the characteristics of the ports.

Demetriades said that a protocol will be ready soon and it will be announced, adding that contacts are being held with the cruise terminal management company (DP World Limassol) in order to plan those arrivals in the best possible way.

The port of Limassol has been chosen as a cruise base by Royal Caribbean and Celestyal Cruises, while three other cruise ships have included Cyprus in their itinerary. Their number may be increased, since the Deputy Minister said that “we expect one or two more companies that may include Cyprus in their itinerary “.

