Limassol police on alert over AEL-Apollon football match on Monday afternoon

Limassol police on Monday went on alert over the local derby match between AEL football club and the coastal city’s Apollon FC at Tsirion stadium later in the day.

The scheduled match comes hours only after Apollon club’s premises were badly vandalised by hooligans supporting rival Limassolian club AEL.

The recent violent events have commanded increased policing and this led to the recalling of staff, police said.

In a joint statement on Sunday evening, the administrations of Apollon and AEL called on their supporters to immediately put an end to violent and dangerous actions.

They also pleaded for no more bloodshed while expressing sadness, disappointment and shame over the recorded acts of hooliganism.