Limassol police break in another birthday party in breach of covid measures

Limassol police on Tuesday evening broke up another birthday party and fined 11 Russian adults for celebrating in an Agios Tychonas home in full violation of covid restrictive measures.

In addition to the adults, all permanent residents of Cyprus, who were fined 300 euros each, police said 10 minors, aged 5-10, were also there in the house.

A fireworks display had preceded the police break in, with investigations revealing that the home owner got a permit for that.

This is the second birthday party within two weeks that police had to break up because more than the permitted number of people were in attendance.