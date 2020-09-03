Limassol-Paphos highway partially closed due to drainage works

Storm water drainage works on the Limassol-Paphos highway are underway since early morning on Thursday and will be suspended around 7pm, an official announcement said.

Drivers are cautioned that the right lane of both directions to Limassol and to Paphos will be partially closed. And that traffic will be channelled to the left lane of the busy road in both directions.

The works are scheduled up until September 16 and will be carried out between 7am and 7pm Monday to Thursday. And between 7am and 3pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

(Philenews)