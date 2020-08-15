News Local Limassol Municipal Gardens to get a face lift

Limassol Municipal Gardens to get a face lift

Limassol Municipal Gardens are getting a face lift so as to meet new, modern needs of the coastal city’s citizens, Philenews exclusively reported on Saturday.

In fact, the master-plan for the large-scale upgrade has already been drafted based on a landscape study carried out by a team of experts, it also said.

The face lift applies to both the playground and the other areas and infrastructure of the Gardens, according to Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides.

He also told Philenews that the ambitious plan will be implemented in stages. And that each new municipal council will be expected to complete at least one section of the master-plan.

The proposed upgrading combines entertainment and education but also maintains the link of the Gardens with the traditional Wine Festival, the Mayor said.

Among the master-plan’s provisions is that flowers of different kinds and colours are planted in the northwest corner of the Gardens, attracting butterflies and, thus, introducing the world of insects there.

Another proposal is for a garden with all kinds of Cypriot and Mediterranean, in general, shrubs and herbs to be created.

And for the existing stream of the garden to turn into a linear shallow pond full of goldfish.

 

 

 

 

 

 









By Annie Charalambous


Previous articlePolice arrest two more young men after armed bank robbery
Next articleGreek FM briefs Cyprus’ FM over his talks with Pompeo












Top Stories








 



World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.26 million, death toll at 759,357




Annie Charalambous -   



More than 21.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 759,357​ have died, according to a Reuters...



Read more















 



World

Liverpool boss Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season




Annie Charalambous -   



Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp was named the Premier League's Manager of the Season on Saturday after leading the Merseyside club to their first top-flight...



Read more















 



Local

Greek FM briefs Cyprus’ FM over his talks with Pompeo




Annie Charalambous -   



Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has briefed on the phone his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides over his meeting in Vienna on Friday with US...



 Read more















 



Local

Limassol Municipal Gardens to get a face lift




Annie Charalambous -   



Limassol Municipal Gardens are getting a face lift so as to meet new, modern needs of the coastal city’s citizens, Philenews exclusively reported on...



Read more















 



Local

Police arrest two more young men after armed bank robbery




Annie Charalambous -   



Police have arrested two 20-year-old men in connection with an armed bank robbery in Nicosia around noon on Friday, police said on Saturday.
Hours earlier,...



Read more





















Taste








 



Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)




Andreas Nicolaides -   



Ingredients:
1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil
2 medium onions, chopped fine
1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole)
3/4 cup dry red wine
1/3 cup...



Read more















 



Local Food

Homemade lemonade




Andreas Nicolaides -   



Ingredients:
1 cup lemon juice
1 cup sugar
Method:
Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...



Read more















 



Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies




Andreas Nicolaides -   



Ingredients
1 ½ cup milk
2 tbsps. flour
4 tsps. of butter
3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading
1 pack of...



Read more















 



Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt




Andreas Nicolaides -   



Ingredients
Serves: 12
1kg small Cypriot potatoes
rock salt, as needed
250g salted butter
300ml full fat cremé frâiche
1 pot cod or salmon roe
Method
Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min
Take...



Read more





















RELATED ARTICLES







Local 
 




Greek FM briefs Cyprus’ FM over his talks with Pompeo





Annie Charalambous -   



Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has briefed on the phone his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides over his meeting in Vienna on Friday with US...



Read more














Local 
 




Police arrest two more young men after armed bank robbery




Annie Charalambous -   



Police have arrested two 20-year-old men in connection with an armed bank robbery in Nicosia around noon on Friday, police said on Saturday.
Hours earlier,...



Read more














Local 
 




High fire hazard at barbecue areas during August 15 holiday




Annie Charalambous -   



Cyprus on Saturday marks August 15, the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, and thousands of holiday makers will drive up to the mountains to...



Read more














Local 
 




EU 27 call on Turkey to de-escalate tension in Eastern Mediterranean




Annie Charalambous -   



The 27 EU Foreign Ministers late on Friday expressed their full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus during a teleconference of the Foreign Affairs Council,...



Read more









  






 


















In-Cyprus App



Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.








Follow us



Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.








Newsletter


Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day
















Useful Links










© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros