Limassol municipal dog park ready in two weeks’ time

Works for the Limassol Municipal Dog Park will be completed in about two weeks – just in time for Christmas, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Located within the municipal market at the coastal city’s industrial zone the training and recreation park covers an area of approximately 1,800 m2.

Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said the dog park, whose cost is around €45,000 was a promise granted by the Municipality to the city’s dog lovers and owners.

“It will be delivered to our four-legged friends as a Christmas present,” he added.

The park will be accessed through Agora Street. The area is already covered with trees, including very tall cypress and pine trees on its east side.

A high-security fence will secure the park’s perimeter for the safety of dogs and their owners, while special spaces will be built for defecation and other waste.

The park’s lighting will be via photovoltaics and storage of electricity, while the floor material will be adapted as per the purpose of the area, i.e. different materials for training and recreation areas, the entrance, defecation areas etc.

There will be four types of dog training equipment in line with international standards as regards the quality, size and form.

In particular, aluminium hurdles will be installed, high ramps and seesaws of aluminium and wood and wooden tunnels.