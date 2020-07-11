Limassol: Mother remanded for leaving child unsupervised, illegal residence

A 30-year old woman was remanded in custody for two days on Saturday as police investigate a case of child abandonment and illegal residence in the Republic.

A 67-year old man who was arrested with her was also remanded in custody.

The two were stopped by Limassol police at around 3 am on Saturday because the driver, the 67-year old man, had jumped a red light. He was found to have no road tax or insurance.

The woman had no documents with her, but mentioned something in English about a child. Questioned by police, they said the woman’s four-year old daughter was at home, unsupervised.

Police took the two to the house where the child was found to be sleeping alone. The child and mother were taken to the police station where it was determined that the woman had applied for asylum in 2017 that had been rejected in November 2019 and has been living on the island illegally since then.

The child was initially taken into care by social services and is staying with friends of the mother.