News Local Limassol mayor rings alarm bells over new Covid-19 outbreaks

After five of the latest coronavirus outbreaks in Cyprus were recorded at a Limassol Marina chain restaurant, the coastal town’s mayor has rung alarm bells.

“We cannot afford a lockdown, we have to be cautious and responsible. All precautionary measures should be taken all the time by all, there is absolutely no room for complacency,” Nicos Nicolaides told CNA on Monday.

“We may have to put pressure on a group of citizens who seem to get out of control, endangering the health of all of us,” added the Mayor.

Five employees at the same Wagamama outlet tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday when a total of six outbreaks were recorded.

In a statement on Sunday, the company said that from the first moment of the outbreak it had followed all the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

And that it had carried out two consecutive disinfections of the restaurant by a licensed company and re-staffed it with employees who have been tested and confirmed negative for Covid-19.

Another four people in Cyprus tested positive to Covid-19 out of 912 tests over the past 24 hours. The total is now raised to 1057.

 

By Annie Charalambous
