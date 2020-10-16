Limassol mayor on COVID-19

The situation with the spreading of COVID-19 in Limassol is very serious and we must all be very responsible, the town’s mayor Nicos Nicolaides said.

He noted that all services of the municipality have undertaken the part of their share of duties while the municipality has also increased the efforts to inform the public through a campaign mainly aiming at young people.

Asked about the possibility of a lockdown, partial or total, the mayor said the municipality is in full cooperation with the medical services and whatever needs to be done, “we are ready to do it.”

Moreover, the Limassol District Office, as well as other public services like the Tax Offices remained closed yesterday for disinfection.

(CNA)