Limassol: Man arrested for assault, robbery of 68-year-old

A 68-year-old woman from Limassol was attacked on Thursday night while walking home by a man who hit her and stole her wallet, the CNA reports. A 57-year-old suspect has been arrested by police in connection with the case.

According to the police, the incident took place around 23.15 on Thursday. As the woman was walking home on foot she was attacked by a man who had his face covered with a white scarf. The perpetrator reportedly hit the 68-year-old and threw her to the ground, took her wallet, which contained money, and fled.

Subsequent investigations found that the man fled by jumping in the passenger seat of a sky-blue pickup truck that was waiting for him nearby.

Further investigations pointed police to a 57-year-old Limassol resident, who was arrested in the early hours of Friday and has been detained to facilitate questioning.

The 68-year-old was taken to Limassol hospital with scratches in her arms, where she received medical treatment and was later discharged.



