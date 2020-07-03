News Local Limassol: Man arrested for assault, robbery of 68-year-old

Limassol: Man arrested for assault, robbery of 68-year-old

A 68-year-old woman from Limassol was attacked on Thursday night while walking home by a man who hit her and stole her wallet, the CNA reports. A 57-year-old suspect has been arrested by police in connection with the case.

According to the police, the incident took place around 23.15 on Thursday. As the woman was walking home on foot she was attacked by a man who had his face covered with a white scarf. The perpetrator reportedly hit the 68-year-old and threw her to the ground, took her wallet, which contained money, and fled.

Subsequent investigations found that the man fled by jumping in the passenger seat of a sky-blue pickup truck that was waiting for him nearby.

Further investigations pointed police to a 57-year-old Limassol resident, who was arrested in the early hours of Friday and has been detained to facilitate questioning.

The 68-year-old was taken to Limassol hospital with scratches in her arms, where she received medical treatment and was later discharged.

Read more: Third arrest for robbery, beating of 66-year-old woman

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleFornetti
Next articleCyprus’ rare nocturnal butterfly and endemic beetle (photos)

Top Stories

Economy

Household saving rate all time high at 16.9% in the euro area

Josephine Koumettou -
The household saving rate in the euro area increased to 16.9% in the first quarter of 2020, from 12.7% in the fourth quarter of...
Read more
World

France’s Macron picks new prime minister to reinvent presidency

Josephine Koumettou -
President Emmanuel Macron named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France's coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, as his new prime minister...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ rare nocturnal butterfly and endemic beetle (photos)

Josephine Koumettou -
The Department of Forests took to social media to introduce the public to two rare and protected insect species that visitors to Cyprus' forests...
Read more
Local

Limassol: Man arrested for assault, robbery of 68-year-old

Josephine Koumettou -
A 68-year-old woman from Limassol was attacked on Thursday night while walking home by a man who hit her and stole her wallet, the...
Read more
Limassol

Fornetti

Katerina Panayi -
First you smell the bread and then you are impressed by the delicious dough. The Fornetti chain, although new to Cyprus, dates back to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus’ rare nocturnal butterfly and endemic beetle (photos)

Josephine Koumettou -
The Department of Forests took to social media to introduce the public to two rare and protected insect species that visitors to Cyprus' forests...
Read more
Local

UK in Category B from August 1

Josephine Koumettou -
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Friday that based on the current epidemiological situation, the UK will be incorporated in Category B of travellers...
Read more
Local

77% of Covid cases reported in the last 14 days were imported – report

Josephine Koumettou -
By June 30th, a total of 998 Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths (case fatality rate: 2.6%) have been reported in the Republic of Cyprus,...
Read more
Local

Third arrest for robbery, beating of 66-year-old woman

Josephine Koumettou -
Police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Limassol on Thursday to facilitate questioning in a case of robbery and the critical injury of a 66-year-old woman...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros