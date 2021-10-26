Limassol highway closed near Mouttagiaka

The two lanes of the Nicosia-Limassol highway toward Limassol and near Mouttagiaka are closed due a collision among 10 cars that took place around 16.30 on Tuesday afternoon.

A lot of traffic is noticed near the collision point and cars are channeled through the road’s security lane.

As a precaution, three people have been taken in an ambulance and are taken to the Limassol General hospital for medical tests while members of the police are on the scene, to provide assistance to the public.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly and maintain safety distance from other cars and follow the instruction of the members of the Police.