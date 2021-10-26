NewsLocalLimassol highway closed near Mouttagiaka

Limassol highway closed near Mouttagiaka

Highway2
Highway2

The two lanes of the Nicosia-Limassol highway toward Limassol and near Mouttagiaka are closed due a collision among 10 cars that took place around 16.30 on Tuesday afternoon.

A lot of traffic is noticed near the collision point and cars are channeled through the road’s security lane.

As a precaution, three people have been taken in an ambulance and are taken to the Limassol General hospital for medical tests while members of the police are on the scene, to provide assistance to the public.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly and maintain safety distance from other cars and follow the instruction of the members of the Police.

By gavriella
Previous articleRapid antigen testing units – Wednesday, 27 October 2021; who is eligible
Next articleEuronews did not include Greek service in EU funding package

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros