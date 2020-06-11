Limassol: Explosion at pharmacy in the small hours of Thursday

An explosion took place in Ypsonas area of Limassol in the early hours of Thursday, philenews reports.

According to the police, a homemade explosive device went off at a local pharmacy at around 01:45. The device was reportedly placed at the shop’s window.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the shop’s window and interior as well as the entrance of the adjacent residential property.

Police sped to the scene and fenced it off and the Limassol CID started investigations into the incident at first light.

The cost of the damage has not yet been valued.

The pharmacy is monitored by CCTV and investigators are examining the footage.

Read more: Operations suspended for electronic gambling establishment in Paphos