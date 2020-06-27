Limassol €3m theft probe: Accountant’s husband arrested, remanded

The 63-year-old husband of a 49-year-old woman accountant suspected of stealing around €3 million from the Limassol group of companies that employed her has been arrested by police and remanded in custody on Saturday morning for 8 days for the issuing of forged wire transfer orders worth millions of euros and for the theft of €73,900.

The CNA reports that the 63-year-old is not cooperating with the police and is exercising the right to remain silent. He is a suspect in a case of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft and forgery.

According to court documents, the suspect became involved in the case when police found during investigations that his signature was on at least 19 forged cheques worth more than €20,000 issued in his name, his wife’s name as well as in the names of former and current employees of the group of companies.

The persons in whose names the cheques were issued said they were unaware of the cheques’ existence.

Citing sources, CNA reports that this constitutes only one aspect of the ongoing investigations into bank accounts.

The group’s 49-year-old head accountant is also maintaining her right to remain silent, whose remand order expires on Tuesday while police investigations continue in an effort to establish the true scale of the fraud.

The Limassol Crime Investigation Department has said that the total amount under investigation is as much as €4.5 million and concerns a number of the group’s companies for which the accountant is suspected of issuing forged money transfer orders.