Limassol doctor says temporary lockdown would be ideal solution

Dr. Andreas Kosti, responsible of the COVID unit at the Limassol General Hospital said that the unit is almost full with 67-68 COVID-patients every day and the increase of confirmed cases increases concern about admissions.

He said that they do know how they will be able to hope next week, noting that he believes a temporary lockdown would be the ideal solution.

Dr. Kosti added that over the previous days when there was a lot of pressure and many calls at the same time, some patients that needed oxygen remained in the ambulance for some hours to get oxygen.

He also said that the decision to send non-COVID patients to the private sector has helped the staff who are very tired and at the same time we are getting ready to prepare more beds.

He concluded reiterating that when a pandemic is getting out of control and there is pressure on the health system, the only thing that can stop this development is a temporary hard lockdown.

(CNA)