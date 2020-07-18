News Local Limassol court remands methamphetamine production suspect

Limassol: Two men jailed for 12 and 10 years respectively for 8.8 kilos of cocaine

Limassol district court on Saturday remanded in custody for eight days a 29-year-old Iraqi in connection with possession of banned substances and production of methamphetamine.

A woman who was with him in the car when he got arrested on Friday evening was also remanded in custody – for two days only.

Last month, police in Limassol detained five people – three men and two women – after the seizure of substances used to make methamphetamine.

The suspect, who was also wanted in connection with the disappearance of a 31-year-old Syrian man missing since February, had been wanted since then.

Informed sources said the suspect is not cooperating with the police.

 

By Annie Charalambous
