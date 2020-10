The Limassol District Court fined a 23-year-old man 900 euros for speeding and 100 euros for driving without car tax and also had his driving license suspended for a month.

Members of the Limassol Traffic Police arrested the man last night on Amathountas Avenue in Limassol, where he was driving at 125 km/h. The speed limit on that street is 50 km/h.

(philenews)