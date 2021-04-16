Limassol continues being first in deaths from COVID-19

The Health Ministry released today the national reference on the presentation and analysis of death of citizens in Cyprus due to COVID-19 until 13 April. Limassol remains first in deaths from COVID-19, with the highest percentage of mortality per 100,000 population (41.9 deaths per 100,000 population), followed by Larnaca with 30.9 deaths per 100,000 population.

According to the data, during the period until 15 April, there have been 343 deaths. Some 67% were men and the remaining 33% were women.

During the months of December 2020 and January 2021, the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 had been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

TABLE 1: Mortality per District

TABLE 1A: Deaths per month