Insider Business Limassol company disinfects PASYKAF premises as part of CSR initiative

Limassol company disinfects PASYKAF premises as part of CSR initiative

 

 

As part of Hygeia Disinfecting Services corporate social responsibility strategy to support the community in the fight against COVID-19, the company disinfected the 250 sqm premises of cancer charity PASYKAF headquarters in Limassol with their licensed disinfectant solution.

In addition, Hygeia will continue to donate a percentage of profit from the jobs they complete through their Limassol branch towards the cancer charity. FlowWater Technologies, the creators of the FlowSafe® OSP-5000 Disinfectant solution, in association with Hygeia have donated over 200 bottles of the undiluted non-carcinogenic product for use by PASYKAF’s cancer patients.

Hygeia is a Cypriot based company providing commercial and residential viral disinfection throughout Cyprus.

The company uses FlowSafe OSP-5000 sanitisation solution. “It’s one of the only non-toxic, food-safe and skin-safe licensed biocide disinfectant solutions on the market. We originally created it for the shipping industries drinking-water tanks and we are delighted to now provide it for use in making Cyprus virus-free,” stated Mark Hadfield CEO of FlowWater Technologıes Ltd.

Hygiea’s specialised dual-action machinery both spray’s the disinfectant on surfaces and vacuums the remaining particles at the same time, leaving behind a certified virus-free, long-lasting and cleaned space.

Christiana Stephanou, Head of Customer Relations from Hygeia Disinfecting Services said, “We feel so proud to contribute our services to such a worthy organisation like Pasykaf. We are working hard to do what we can to help our country control this pandemic, so that all of our lives can return back to normal. Helping a charity that works so hard to offer patients a normal life entirely reflects our company ethos, so if we can provide additional safety and peace of mind to this vulnerable group, we are delighted to be doing something positive.”

Pasykaf, Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends is a voluntary, non-profit charity. They help support cancer patients all over Cyprus to maintain an as-close-to-normal life as possible with regards to their mental and physiological needs.

“We are extremely grateful for Hygeia’s visit today. They are so professional in their operation, from their safety uniforms to how they even sprayed our outdoor areas. The place is absolutely spotless and just knowing that there is no virus on any surfaces really offers us such a feeling of relief and safety. We are also so thankful for their donations,’ said Maria Botsari, Pasykaf Limassol District Manager.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleAnti-litter campaign underway to protect Cyprus’ beaches
Next articleExpert echoes concern over crowding in cafes, restaurants

Top Stories

Local

Mayor slams arson at Larnaca salt lake, urges action to prevent repeat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A fire near Larnaca salt lake which is a protected Natura 2000 area was started deliberately under the 'sick and unfounded' impression that this...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Airways relaunches flights on June 9

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus Airways will relaunch flights to Athens on June 9, on the day flights will officially resume as per the government's announcement, and another...
Read more
Local

Three arrested for assault and causing real bodily harm released-UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
Three people from Larnaca aged 27, 21 and 38 who were arrested by police in relation to a case of injury, assault and inflicting...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more
Local

Expert echoes concern over crowding in cafes, restaurants

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another member of the team of scientists advising the government on the coronavirus situation has voiced concern over overcrowding at cafeterias and restaurants where...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more
Local Food

Honey Balls

Bouli Hadjioannou -
As you stroll down Onasagorou street in the old city of Nicosia and suddenly feel the need for something sweet, follow the smell of...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus with Oregano

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 1 kg octopus ½ tsp dry oregano Pepper 3 tbsp olive oil 2 tbsp vinegar or lemon juice Preparation: Clean the octopus thoroughly under cold running water. Place the octopus...
Read more
Local Food

Fish meatballs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a bowl, mix the finely chopped onion and parsley. Boil the fish, cut into small pieces and add to the bowl. Add salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Invest Cyprus: Cyprus remains a safe tourist destination

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Speaking during an online discussion entitled Commonwealth Tourism During the COVID-19 Lockdown: Immediate Responses and Future Opportunities, Invest Cyprus CEO George Campanellas outlined the...
Read more
Business

Salamis Filoxenia: No cruises this year

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The Salamis Filoxenia will not carry out any cruises this year, but will remain at Limassol port. In an announcement on the Cyprus Stock Exchange,...
Read more
Business

Hellenic well-placed to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, CEO says

Josephine Koumettou -
Hellenic Bank, Cyprus second largest lender, announced net profits of €108 million for 2019 with its Chief Executive Officer, Ioannis Matsis, stating that the...
Read more
Business

President urges party leaders to approve state guarantees bill

Bouli Hadjioannou -
President Nicos Anastasiades told political party leaders on Monday that the government has submitted its final proposal regarding the bill on state-guaranteed loans and...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros