NewsLocalLimassol coastal underpass seriously damaged by water pipe break

Limassol coastal underpass seriously damaged by water pipe break

 

A coastal Limassol underpass connecting Amathountos avenue with Parekklisia (opposite Elias hotel) has closed for traffic on both directions, following serious damage caused by a water pipe.

Those travelling from Nicosia to Amathountos, as well as people in Limassol heading to Amathountos through the Limassol-Nicosia highway, need to use the Moni and Ayios Tychonas exits.

Drivers moving from Parekklisia to Amathountos need to enter the Limassol-Nicosia highway and use the Moni exit to travel on to Limassol.

Those heading to Parekklisia, need to use the Ayios Tychonas road and return to the Parekklisia exit.

Drivers are encouraged to follow relevant traffic signs.

Work to repair the damage and reopen the road is expected to take until Saturday June 5th.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article52% receive vaccine across Cyprus, as programme picks up
Next articleForestry Service issues fire warning due to strong winds

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros