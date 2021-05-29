Limassol coastal underpass seriously damaged by water pipe break

A coastal Limassol underpass connecting Amathountos avenue with Parekklisia (opposite Elias hotel) has closed for traffic on both directions, following serious damage caused by a water pipe.

Those travelling from Nicosia to Amathountos, as well as people in Limassol heading to Amathountos through the Limassol-Nicosia highway, need to use the Moni and Ayios Tychonas exits.

Drivers moving from Parekklisia to Amathountos need to enter the Limassol-Nicosia highway and use the Moni exit to travel on to Limassol.

Those heading to Parekklisia, need to use the Ayios Tychonas road and return to the Parekklisia exit.

Drivers are encouraged to follow relevant traffic signs.

Work to repair the damage and reopen the road is expected to take until Saturday June 5th.