Limassol CID arrests Cypriot on basis of European arrest warrant

The Limassol CID today arrested a 58-year-old Cypriot on the basis of a European arrest warrant for convening and joining a criminal organization and drug trafficking during the period 2017-2018 in Greece.

The man appeared before the Limassol District Court where it was decided that he will be released on the condition that he pays 10,000 euros as a guarantee, 10,000 by a credible guarantor, his name will be on the stop list and will have to appear to a Police Station three times a week. He case will be judged on 5 June.

