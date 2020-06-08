News Local Limassol: Boy hospitalised after near drowning incident

Limassol: Boy hospitalised after near drowning incident

Limassol lifeguards rescue swimmer at risk of drowning

 

An 11 year old boy is in hospital after a near drowning incident in the Germasoyia area, Limassol on Monday.

Philenews reports that the child was at the beach with his father when under conditions which are being investigated, he was spotted by swimmers on the sea bed. They called lifeguards who were at a lifeguard tower at a distance from the incident.

The lifeguards administered first aid and also made use of a defibrillator.

The child was rushed by ambulance to Limassol Hospital where doctors were able to revive him. He was intubated and transferred to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia, philenews added.

For their part, the Limassol lifeguards unit said on their Facebook page that the incident took place at around 10.15 am about 1 km east of the CTO beach.

They said lifeguards were notified at 10.20 as they were opening up the unit on the CTO beach which opens at 10.30 am.

They rushed to the spot as quickly as possible with all the equipment and administered first aid.

Limassol lifeguards told CNA that the child appeared to have a wound on the head and it is possible he had injured himself on the rocks and lost consciousness.

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleVenue booked 5 times in 3 days, including yesterday police say
Next articleEasyJet CEO says legal case against UK quarantine is strong

Top Stories

World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Asymptomatic cases At least half of Singapore's newly discovered coronavirus cases show no symptoms, the...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 6 men, 2 women in custody for public disturbance

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Six men and two women were remanded in custody for four days on Monday by Paphos district court as part of police investigate a...
Read more
in-cyprus

Cyprus’ beaches have the best water quality in the EU

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus had the highest proportion of bathing sites with excellent water quality in the European Union with 99.1.%, according to a report by the...
Read more
World

Half of Singapore’s new COVID-19 cases are symptomless -taskforce head

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  At least half of Singapore's newly discovered coronavirus cases show no symptoms, the co-head of the government's virus taskforce told Reuters on Monday, reinforcing...
Read more
World

EasyJet CEO says legal case against UK quarantine is strong

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Britain's quarantine plan was rushed into existence, is out of proportion and should be challenged in the courts, according to the head of easyJet...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Paphos: 6 men, 2 women in custody for public disturbance

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Six men and two women were remanded in custody for four days on Monday by Paphos district court as part of police investigate a...
Read more
in-cyprus

Cyprus’ beaches have the best water quality in the EU

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus had the highest proportion of bathing sites with excellent water quality in the European Union with 99.1.%, according to a report by the...
Read more
Local

Venue booked 5 times in 3 days, including yesterday police say

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A venue shown on social media with crowds of young people dancing was booked again last night for breaking the quarantine decree, with police...
Read more
Local

Bill proposes stiff penalties for sexism

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Disy MP Annita Demetriou is proposing legislation criminalising sexism and sexist behaviour, Phileleftheros reports. According to the explanatory report accompanying the draft bill, which is...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros