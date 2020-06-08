Limassol: Boy hospitalised after near drowning incident

An 11 year old boy is in hospital after a near drowning incident in the Germasoyia area, Limassol on Monday.

Philenews reports that the child was at the beach with his father when under conditions which are being investigated, he was spotted by swimmers on the sea bed. They called lifeguards who were at a lifeguard tower at a distance from the incident.

The lifeguards administered first aid and also made use of a defibrillator.

The child was rushed by ambulance to Limassol Hospital where doctors were able to revive him. He was intubated and transferred to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia, philenews added.

For their part, the Limassol lifeguards unit said on their Facebook page that the incident took place at around 10.15 am about 1 km east of the CTO beach.

They said lifeguards were notified at 10.20 as they were opening up the unit on the CTO beach which opens at 10.30 am.

They rushed to the spot as quickly as possible with all the equipment and administered first aid.

Limassol lifeguards told CNA that the child appeared to have a wound on the head and it is possible he had injured himself on the rocks and lost consciousness.