Limassol Assize Court on Thursday found Charalambos Sakkos guilty of two drug related cases which took place in February 2018.

The first case regards the attempted buy of 400 grams of MDMA from another person who has already been sentenced.

The second one regards an attempt for two kilos of cannabis to be sold to a 30-year-old person.

His sentence will be announced at a hearing scheduled for November 9.