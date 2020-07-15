News Local Limassol: Arrest for credit card theft

Limassol: Arrest for credit card theft

 

 

A 24 year old man is under arrest as Limassol police investigate the case of theft from a bank account using a stolen credit card. The theft was committed in July last year.

The holder of the bank account had filed a complaint with police on the same day that at 3.30 am on July 29 , 2019, he had received a message on his phone that 680 euro had been withdrawn from his account using a credit card.

The card, and two other cards and his ID, had been stolen from his car which was parked unlocked outside his house.

The pin numbers for the three credit cards were written down on a piece of paper that was also in the car and was also stolen.

During their investigation, officers from Episkopi police station obtained evidence against the 24 year who was arrested last night.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Useful Links

