Limassol and Paphos schools ready for distance education, Minister says

Minister of Education Prodromos Prodromou gave on Thursday a press conference in which he gave detailed information about the government`s additional measures announced on Wednesday to minimise the spread of the coronavirus in the districts of Limassol and Paphos, which will also affect education.

It is recalled that yesterday, Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou announced a series of additional measures islandwide in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, as well as other specific local measures in the districts of Limassol and Paphos, where public and private lyceums and Higher Education Institutions must proceed with online education as from November 16.

During the press conference, the Minister of Education said that a technical inspection was carried out yesterday in the 24 schools in which there will be distance education from November 16 to November 30. He also said that teachers, employees in schools and students will be able to move between towns by demonstrating necessary documents.

The Minister of Education said that the implementation of the measures will affect a total of 8,850 students in 24 schools in the two districts.

He also said that the Ministry in a relatively short period managed to cope with the conditions due to the pandemic and to support distance education with an investment of about 11 million euro for digital and technical equipment of schools, tablets, antiseptics etc.

(CNA)