News Local Limassol: 53-year-old seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Limassol: 53-year-old seriously injured in motorcycle accident

A 53 year old is in serious condition after losing control of his motorcycle on Saturday morning on Gregori Afxendiou Street in Limassol, the CNA reports.

According to the police, the man’s motorcycle crashed into a guard rail under conditions being investigated, with the 53 year old being ejected from the bike and landing in a nearby field.

The man was taken to Limassol General Hospital by ambulance where doctors found fractures in many parts of his body and minor subarachnoid haemorrhage.

He has since been moved to Nicosia General Hospital due to the severity of his situation, with doctors describing his condition as serious but out of danger.

By Josephine Koumettou
