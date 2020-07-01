News Local Limassol: 33 year old jailed for 12 years on drug charges

Limassol: 33 year old jailed for 12 years on drug charges

Limassol Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced a 33 year old man to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty on drug charges involving 2.3 kilos of cocaine.

The drugs were found by the anti narcotics police on April 3 in a warehouse belonging to a private transportation company.

The defendant was arrested the following day when he went to the warehouse and picked up the package with the drugs.

He was found guilty of importing and possessing drugs, possession of drugs with intent to supply, money laundering and conspiracy to commit an offence.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
