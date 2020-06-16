News Local Limassol: 12 years jail for robbery, theft of €124,000

Limassol: 12 years jail for robbery, theft of €124,000

Limassol: Two men jailed for 12 and 10 years respectively for 8.8 kilos of cocaine

 

Limassol Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced a 28 year old man to 12 years in jail for breaking into a home of an elderly man in Paramytha, Limassol and stealing cash and other items worth €124,000, the Cyprus News Agency report.

The defendant is a Georgian national.

The court spoke of aggravating circumstances for the defendant as regards his role in the robbery that was committed on August 11, 2017.

It said that the 28 year old with two others had threatened the 73 year old victim with a hunting rifle when he went back home and then tied him up with belts and wire and struck him in the back, injuring him.

They left him tied up, completely indifferent to his plight, the court added.

The victim managed to free himself after about 3.5 hours and went to neighbour who needed five minutes to remove the wire from the victim’s hands.

The perpetrators took cash and various objects worth €124,350 which have not been recovered. The defendant had also broken into a Limassol home with one other person and stolen two watches worth €1400.

The court handed down a 10 year sentence for robbery and a two year sentence for burglary that will run consecutively.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleMinister stresses need for EU naval presence in East Med
Next articleNo new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Tuesday

Top Stories

Local

Nicosia stench due to livestock waste in occupied areas

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The source of the stench affecting parts of Nicosia in the past few days is livestock waste in the Turkish-occupied areas, the Environment Service...
Read more
Local

No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Tuesday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cyprus today following 912 tests, keeping the total number at 985, the Health Ministry has announced. This...
Read more
Local

Limassol: 12 years jail for robbery, theft of €124,000

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Limassol Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced a 28 year old man to 12 years in jail for breaking into a home of an elderly...
Read more
Local

Minister stresses need for EU naval presence in East Med

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Defence Minister Savvas Angelides on Tuesday briefed his EU counterparts about the ongoing illegal activities of Turkey in the Republic of Cyprus Exclusive Economic...
Read more
Economy

Hourly labour costs up 4.4% in Cyprus in 1Q 2020

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Hourly labour costs rose by 3.4% in the euro area, by 3.7% in the EU, by 4.4% in Cyprus and 1.5% in Greece in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Nicosia stench due to livestock waste in occupied areas

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The source of the stench affecting parts of Nicosia in the past few days is livestock waste in the Turkish-occupied areas, the Environment Service...
Read more
Local

No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Tuesday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cyprus today following 912 tests, keeping the total number at 985, the Health Ministry has announced. This...
Read more
Local

Minister stresses need for EU naval presence in East Med

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Defence Minister Savvas Angelides on Tuesday briefed his EU counterparts about the ongoing illegal activities of Turkey in the Republic of Cyprus Exclusive Economic...
Read more
Local

Larnaca: Man jailed for seven years for arson

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Larnaca Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced a 44 year old man to seven years in jail after finding him guilty of torching a car. Police...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros