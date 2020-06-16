Limassol: 12 years jail for robbery, theft of €124,000

Limassol Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced a 28 year old man to 12 years in jail for breaking into a home of an elderly man in Paramytha, Limassol and stealing cash and other items worth €124,000, the Cyprus News Agency report.

The defendant is a Georgian national.

The court spoke of aggravating circumstances for the defendant as regards his role in the robbery that was committed on August 11, 2017.

It said that the 28 year old with two others had threatened the 73 year old victim with a hunting rifle when he went back home and then tied him up with belts and wire and struck him in the back, injuring him.

They left him tied up, completely indifferent to his plight, the court added.

The victim managed to free himself after about 3.5 hours and went to neighbour who needed five minutes to remove the wire from the victim’s hands.

The perpetrators took cash and various objects worth €124,350 which have not been recovered. The defendant had also broken into a Limassol home with one other person and stolen two watches worth €1400.

The court handed down a 10 year sentence for robbery and a two year sentence for burglary that will run consecutively.