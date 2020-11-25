News Local Lights and benches at Famagusta (PHOTOS)

Lights and benches at Famagusta (PHOTOS)

According to the website Kipris Postasi, lights and benches are being placed in the fenced-off town of Famagusta.

According to the report, the lights are led and will be placed both at Dimokratias and Kennedy Avenues as well as in other streets. The target is to finish the project before the summer when the town will remain open at night.

In other photos it seems that benches have been placed on certain pavements.

According to the report from 8 October when part of the fenced off town opened until 23 November, 67,459 people visited Varosha.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleHealth Ministry to buy additional 400,000 rapid antigen tests
Next article254 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Wednesday

Top Stories

Local

254 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of a man aged 82, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Limassol General Hospital ICU...
Read more
Local

Lights and benches at Famagusta (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
According to the website Kipris Postasi, lights and benches are being placed in the fenced-off town of Famagusta. According to the report, the lights are...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry to buy additional 400,000 rapid antigen tests

gavriella -
The Council of Ministers has approved a proposal by the Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou for the purchase of an additional amount of 400,000...
Read more
Local

Covid-19 new measures to be announced after Friday’s meeting

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will chair a new meeting with the scientific advisory team on Covid-19 next Friday, November 27, at the Presidential Palace...
Read more
Local

Medical students volunteer to supervise implementation of measures

gavriella -
The Health Ministry will proceed with carrying out rapid tests to the employees (weekly) and the residents (monthly) of old people’s homes, rehabilitation centers...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

254 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of a man aged 82, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Limassol General Hospital ICU...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry to buy additional 400,000 rapid antigen tests

gavriella -
The Council of Ministers has approved a proposal by the Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou for the purchase of an additional amount of 400,000...
Read more
Local

Covid-19 new measures to be announced after Friday’s meeting

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will chair a new meeting with the scientific advisory team on Covid-19 next Friday, November 27, at the Presidential Palace...
Read more
Local

Medical students volunteer to supervise implementation of measures

gavriella -
The Health Ministry will proceed with carrying out rapid tests to the employees (weekly) and the residents (monthly) of old people’s homes, rehabilitation centers...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros