Lightning conductors removed in order to steal the copper

The residents of the government housing estates Kokkines and Tsakkilero in the district of Larnaca have been the victims of people tearing apart everything in order to find and sell copper. On the roofs of their buildings used to be lightning conductors but they have been removed so the tenants proceeded with complaints to the Larnaca Police, also requesting the conductors’ replacement.

The President of the House Refugee Committee was informed of the issue and in a letter to Interior Minister Nouris said that so far there has been no response by the Larnaca Police.