Light snow is falling on the highest peaks of Troodos mountain and roads in the area are extremely slippery, the Cyprus Meteorological Service warned on Wednesday.

The recorded temperature around 10 in the morning in Troodos square was 3 degrees Celsius as strong winds also prevailed.

However, no heavy snowfall is expected either on Wednesday or Thursday, the Service also said.

The long-term forecast for the winter months of December, January and February is that these will be relatively warm.