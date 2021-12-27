NewsLocalLight showers and snowfalls over the next three days

Light showers and snowfalls over the next three days

A high pressure system affecting Cyprus will persist through to Thursday.

Overcast skies will bring light showers, mainly in the western half of the island, with snowfalls expected at intervals on the Troodos mountains.

Winds will be northeasterly to southeasterly and in certain areas, light variable force three to moderate force three to four, over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 18 degrees Celsius inland and in coastal regions and 7 over the mountains.

Overcast skies will bring light showers this evening, mainly in the west and north.

Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly and in northern coastal regions, light southeasterly, force three, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 7 degrees Celsius inland, 9 on the southern and eastern coastal regions, 10 in the rest of the coastal areas and two on the mountains, where frost will form.

Light showers and snowfalls are also expected tomorrow, mainly in the west from noon onwards, with similar conditions on Wednesday.

Isolated storms are expected on Thursday afternoon, with snowfalls on Troodos.

Temperatures will remain around the seasonal average.

The depth of snow on Troodos square this morning was 18 centimetres.

By Constantinos Tsintas
