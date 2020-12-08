Light rain showers, gentle breeze to prevail this week

Light rain showers and a gentle breeze is the Mediterranean island’s forecast for Tuesday but come Wednesday and Thursday sunny intervals and a gentle breeze will prevail.

Light rain showers will come back on Friday, just light cloud on Saturday and again light rain showers on Sunday, according to the Meteorology Service.

The temperature over the next three days will range between 19 degrees Centigrade and 22 C in the day, falling to between 12 C and 16 C in the evening.

Possible light snowfall on the highest peaks of Troodos is also on the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.