‘Light; A beginning’: Solo Exhibition by Vasilis Matosian on February 2

A Still-Life is a formal composition of object-things in our daily environment. A Still-Life gains significance because the artist shows us a particular relationship between object things, and this relationship takes place in a highly-defined volume and space.

That Formalism of Space is also telling you that you yourself are part of formal composition in your own environment, and also in your own life. A Still-Life asks you this question: How artistically do you compose your own self in your own environment; in your own life? Do you do so consciously? Or do you let others compose you? Is this something you must now start to pay attention to?

Vasilis proposes that Mediterranean light stimulates the stillness of Still-Life. Under such light, the ordinary object-things with which we live, surround ourselves, take for granted support us unconsciously in hundreds of small ways. A low table at which to eat. The wines we appreciate. Small bowls to hold the discarded seeds we have eaten. And the fruit that grows here and that represent fruitfulness, fertility, and abundance: the orange, the grapefruit, the lemon, the olive, the papaya. They touch and shape and form us in an unconscious yet decisive manner. Therefore we celebrate them.

Excerpt from text by Andrew Jefferson-Miles

