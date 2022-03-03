Lifers in media boss Hadjicostis’ murder case apply for early release

The four people found guilty of conspiring to murder Sigma boss Andis Hadjicostis in January 2010 and currently serving a life sentence in Nicosia central prison have filed an application for conditional discharge.

The lifers in the sensational at the time case are Elena Skordelli, a former Sigma presenter, her brother Tassos Krasopoulis, plus Gregoris Xenofontos and Andreas Gregoriou.

Insiders also told Philenews the application is now before the parole board for a review since lifers in Cyprus need to serve at least 12 years before submitting an early release request. The law also stipulates that those serving successive sentences need to complete 25 years.

Convicted persons serving a life imprisonment in Cyprus are jailed for the remainder of their lives.

Supported by parole officers supervising released convicts, the parole board may set a number of conditions to authorise early release, including banning parolees from leaving the country, and having them regularly report to police.

The board also takes into account the crime committed, the convict’s behaviour and court comments.

According to the verdict, Skordelli and her brother – both shareholders in the Sigma television station – masterminded the assassination of Hadjicostis, whom they saw as impeding their plans to gain a controlling interest in the company.

The criminal court said Skordelli and her brother began hatching plans to kill the Sigma boss as far back as October 2009.