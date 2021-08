A woman aged 70 was seriously in danger this morning at Mackenzie Beach in Larnaca but was fortunately saved by lifeguards.

Specifically at 07:30 a woman lost her balance and fell into the water. The lifeguards saw her, transferred her to the shore and did CPR, using oxygen as well since the woman had swallowed water.

The woman was taken to the Larnaca General Hospital for further treatment in an ambulance.