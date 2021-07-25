Lifeguards save minor in Limassol

NewsLocalLifeguards save minor in Limassol

On Saturday afternoon, at the beach opposite the old GSO stadium, a minor was almost drowned. He was swimming with a friend but it seems he got tired and was in danger.

Fortunately, a lifeguard saw him and transferred him to the coast in safety.

